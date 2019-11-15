Scorned spouse sentenced for arson

A 34-year-old farmer from Nasinu village in Tailevu has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for setting fire to another farmer’s house in the same village.

The Suva High Court heard that Akuila Tubuna was drunk and confronted his wife about her extramarital affair with the victim.

When his wife admitted to an affair with the man in the past, Tubuna torched the dwelling of the victim in rage.

Article continues after advertisement

The house was empty at the time of the incident.

The mitigating factors considered by Judge Justice Daniel Goundar were that Tubuna was a first time offender and took an early guilty plea.

In his sentencing Judge Goundar also stated that the offence was an impulsive reaction to a provocative news that his wife and the victim had an affair in the past.

Tubuna has a non-parole period of 18 months.