Ravu’s charge not defective, court rules

Former Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Kalaveti Ravu in court today

The Suva Magistrates Court has ruled that the charge against former Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Kalaveti Ravu is not defective.

Ravu is charged with one count of abuse of office, alleged to have occurred between July 25th and August 31st, 2023, when he interfered in an investigation by the Ministry into the illegal trade of banned species of beche-de-mer.

Ravu’s counsel argued that the charge lacked sufficient detail for him to prepare a defense and that the definition of “person employed in civil service” in the Crimes Act did not align with the Constitution’s definition of public service.

Magistrate Jeremaia Savou ruled that the charge met the threshold set by the Criminal Procedure Act.

He acknowledged that the Crimes Act definition could be inconsistent with the constitutional definition but concluded there was no defect in the charge.

The particulars provided sufficient information for Ravu to mount a defense.