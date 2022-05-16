Ratu Suliano’s recusal application hearing continues

The recusal hearing in the case against Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua continues in the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.

The recusal hearing in the case against Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua continues in the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.

Matanitobua’s lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo in his submission says the alleged offense is similar to the prejudgment in the Nikolau Nawaikula case.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party MP is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

Article continues after advertisement

Matanitobua allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi.

He then allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Vosarogo says the court in this application should consider whether a fair minded and well-informed observer will perceive the court to be biased knowing that it had decided a similar matter.

In response, Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption says the circumstances to support the application has not been established.

FICAC lawyer, Ashish Nand says there needs to be logical connections and the defence has failed to identify which documents or witnesses that will be used in this case is similar to the Nawaikula’s case.