Ratu Suliano is a blatant liar: FICAC

Laywer Filimoni Vosarogo (From Left), Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Rashmi Aslam described Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua as a ‘blatant liar’ in his opening address in court today.

He says FICAC’s case against Ratu Suliano will prove that the Social Democratic Liberal MP lied and as a result received parliamentary allowances which he was not entitled to.

Aslam adds the accused is a paramount chief of Namosi and is a respected and trusted individual in society.

The FICAC counsel says even a King owns a castle and cannot reside anywhere he pleases in his Kingdom, and therefore in this case, Ratu Suliano as a chief of a province had a permanent residential address.

The MP had initially allegedly stated in the parliamentary statutory form, that he resides at Veivatuloa Village in Namosi, however, the Fiji Roads Authority calculation shows this is within a 30 kilometre radius of Parliament.

He then allegedly changed his address to Namosi Village, claiming in the form that location is 85km away from parliament.

Aslam claims Ratu Suliano wanted to claim double the amount he was entitled to by altering his permanent address.

However, this was rectified by the parliament secretariat which stated that Namosi village is 49km away and not 85km as claimed by the MP.

Ratu Suliano did not challenge this, and received the allocated travelling and meal allowances.

Aslam says the evidence gathered by FICAC shows the MP does not own a house in Namosi village and was allegedly living at Vatuwaqa in Suva during the time of the alleged offence.

FICAC claims only a post exists in Namosi village signifying that Ratu Suliano’s ancestors are paramount chiefs.

The FICAC counsel alleges the MP owns a house in Suva but was renting a separate house.

Ratu Suliano’s counsel Filimoni Vosarogo will deliver his opening address tomorrow.