Prosecution gets 14 days in Sayed-Khaiyum, Sagar case

Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar (left), former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Prosecution has been granted 14 days to sort out pretrial conference, in the legal matter involving former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar.

This follows request made by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Prosecutor Arieta Vaganalau seeking time to get the agreed facts ready for pretrial.

In the first matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office for gain for allegedly initiating five legal proceedings on behalf of FBCL, between 1 July 2017 and 31 January 2023, without the knowledge and approval of the FBCL Board of Directors.

The legal proceedings were against the current Prime Minister, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, the Fiji Labour Party, Niko Nawaikula, Ben Padarath and Deo Raj Raju and Feroz Gulam Mohammed.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with an alternate charge of general dishonesty, causing a loss by pursuing legal cases which were not in the interest of FBCL, amounting to $138,813.37.

Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty – causing a loss for approving payments to be made to R Patel Lawyers with the FBCL Board of Directors’ approval, amounting to $15,075.88.

The alleged incident occurred between July 1, 2017, and January 31, 2023.

Bail has been extended for the two and the case has been adjourned to June 3rd.

