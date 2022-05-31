Postal address was registered to the MP’s wife: FICAC witness

[File Photo]

An information officer from Post Fiji has informed the court, during Ratu Suliano Matanitobua’s court case, that the postal address was registered to Adi Akeneta Matanitobua.

Ajay Nand, the assistant information manager, says Adi Akeneta is the postal box holder.

He says Adi Akenata’s residential address in the mailing address was Vatuwaqa in Suva.

He says the postal address has been active since 2014 and he is unsure of whether the postal box owner was the same then as well.

Nand says the team started to keep track of the postal box holders digitally in 2014 and before that, every piece of information pertaining to Post Fiji customers was recorded manually.

Ratu Suliano is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi.

Ratu Suliano then allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial will continue before High Court Justice Thushara Kumarage this morning.