Pastor gets 16-years in jail for raping church members

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 23, 2020 10:56 am
Waisake Tulavu.

Pastor Waisake Tulavu is a wolf in sheep’s clothes.

A Suva High Court Judge made this reference for Tulavu as he sentenced him to 16 years imprisonment this morning.

Tulavu was convicted of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Article continues after advertisement

He raped three women of his congregation aged 22, 29, and 32 in Nasinu in 2018.

The Judge says all three women were casual members who came to the Agape Healing Ministry on the invitation of the offender for a prayer of deliverance.

He says Tulavu’s actions were well planned and premeditated.

The Judge says Tulavu involved his followers to help him gain the trust of the victims and to participate in the scheme to sexually abuse them.

The Judge adds the offence was a gross breach of the victims’ trust at both human and spiritual level.

He was told in court that he humiliated the victims because of his action and has also harmed them psychologically.

A non-parole period of 12 years was also set.

