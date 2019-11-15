Partial suspended sentence for former rates officer

A former acting senior rates officer with the Nausori Town Council has been handed a partially suspended sentence.

Timaima Mocevakaca has been sentenced to 20 months imprisonment by the Nausori Magistrates Court.

Mocevakaca will serve 12 months in prison while the remaining eight months has been suspended for three years.

Article continues after advertisement

Mocevakaca was convicted of 21 counts of causing a loss in 2013.

She was found guilty in March this year for all counts for causing a loss of $3,092 to the Council by failing to deposit money received as rate payments from the public throughout 2010.