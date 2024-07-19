No leniency for drug offenders: Justice Sharma

There has been an increase in drug-related offenses, which is a matter of concern and is plaguing society.

Lautoka High Court Judge, Justice Sunil Sharma, made this comment while sentencing a 46-year-old farmer to 12 years and 3 months imprisonment for one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs and unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The court heard that on December 28, 2021, Ravin Lal cultivated 119 plants weighing 36,040 grams of cannabis sativa and had 348 grams of the same in his possession.

Justice Sharma, while handing down the sentence, also said that it cannot be ignored that the accused was cultivating cannabis sativa plants on his land of varying sizes and weights while doing subsistence farming.

The judge also said that the number of plants suggests that the accused was engaged in the commercial supply of drugs.

The judge noted that in his caution interview, Lal had stated that he wanted money to pay for his child’s TELS loan. Justice Sharma said that cannabis sativa, also known as marijuana, is an addictive illicit drug with many adverse effects.

The Lautoka High Court judge also said that society is sick and tired of drug cases rearing their ugly heads every now and then, and this must stop sooner rather than later.

The judge says that it is for the court to impose sentences with both general and specific deterrence factors to give warning to all those out there that any breach of the law relating to drugs will not be tolerated and no leniency will be shown to offenders.

Justice Sharma said that instead of putting his efforts into such an illegal activity, the accused should have directed his efforts toward something useful and productive that would have received praise from the community.

Lal will have to serve nine years before he is eligible for parole.