Nawaikula ready to restitute

Former Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula.

The lawyer for former Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula has today indicated that his client is willing to restitute the amount he claimed in parliamentary allowance.

Sevuloni Valenitabua indicated this in the Suva High Court before the sentence hearing could proceed.

Valenitabua said he has a cheque ready.

However, the High Court judge said he will hear both sides first.

Nawaikula has been convicted of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining a financial advantage.

He lied about his permanent place of residence being in Buca village, Vanua Levu, and obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The matter has been stood down for other mentions.