Navy officer discharged from rape charge after State files nolle

A Navy officer alleged to have raped an underage girl in 2019 was discharged after the State lawyer indicated that they are discontinuing the charge against him.

The Navy officer was charged with one count of rape.

The man and the complainant were friends on Facebook and planned to meet on 30th September 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

It was alleged that the officer raped the girl on the same night.

The matter was called in the High Court today.

The state filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the proceedings against him.

High Court Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe dismissed the proceedings against the man and discharged him from the charge of rape.