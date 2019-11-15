Nasilasila’s lawyer told to get house in order

Former Fiji 7s player Amenoni Nasilasila’s lawyer has been advised to get his house in order by State counsel.

Nasilasila who has appealed against his rape conviction is being represented by Lautoka lawyer Mosese Naivalu.

Naivalu today applied to resubmit his affidavits and number it correctly as it was not done in the previous documents presented.

He also asked for time to translate the Nasilasila and the victim’s Facebook messages from iTaukei to English.

In an earlier court sitting Naivalu had claimed that Nasilasila’s former defence team had failed to tender some documents which included Facebook messages between his client and the victim.

Prosecutors today argued that Naivalu raised serious allegations against the former defense lawyers and yet his own house is not in order as he wasted two months and the process will now have to be repeated.

The Appeals Judge also said that the trial counsel has to be given the opportunity to respond to the new set of documents.

Naivalu has been ordered to file six copies of the new document including the translation of the Facebook messages.

Nasilasila was convicted of raping a 24-year-old woman in Sigatoka, and sentenced to eight years imprisonment by the Lautoka High court last year.

The matter will now be called on the 29th of December.