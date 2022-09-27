Naqia villager takes the stand in court

A villager that took the witness stand in the trial against four suspended police officers has informed the court that Inoke Lacigare was brutally assaulted by a police officer.

Naqia villager Ragamate Matea said he saw a police officer punching Inoke but he was unaware of how he was thrown off the Naqia Bridge.

He said he was told about the incident the morning after the alleged offence took place.

Sevanaia Narogi, Kameli Tukana, Mafoa Korosaya, and Inoke Nagata are accused of assaulting Naqia villager Inoke Lagicere in April last year.

Narogi is charged with one count of acts with intent to cause grievous harm, assault causing actual bodily harm, and common assault.

Tukana is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault.

Korosaya and Nagata are each charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The fourth witness in this alleged police brutality trial said he ran towards the bridge when he saw the assault and started screaming at the person to stop punching Inoke because the act was inhumane.

Ragamate Matea said Inoke was brutally assaulted and he was definite that the alleged offence was not committed by a villager.

The 50-year-old said Inoke was returning from his plantation, which was an unfortunate incident.

When he was cross-examined, Matea maintained that he was unaware of any marijuana raid by police in the village and if Inoke was one of the culprits.

He said Inoke was assaulted by police officers.

The trial will continue this morning before High Court judge Justice Siainiu Fa’alogo Bull.