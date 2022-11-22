Naidu found guilty

Richard Naidu

Suva lawyer, Richard Naidu has been found guilty of contempt and scandalizing the court.

High Court Judge Justice Jude Nanayakkara delivered his judgment on the committal proceedings against Naidu by Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The committal proceedings stem from a post on Naidu’s Facebook page, in which he made comments about the judiciary following a case in February.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter has been adjourned to January 5th next year for mitigation and sentencing.