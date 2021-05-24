Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported|No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians|Curfew moved back to 11pm|Years 12 and 13 classes to resume next month|MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy|Tourism Talanoa Panel Discussion and Press Conference|57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|VAX-check a must for high risk businesses|Police clarifies worship COVID protocols|Yasawa villagers receive health services|
Full Coverage

Court

Nabua brawlers bailed

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 11, 2021 3:09 pm

The forty-five men charged for their alleged involvement in a brawl in Nabua last Monday, have been granted bail under strict conditions.

Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili granted bail to each of them with $500 non-cash with two suitable sureties.

They are also not allowed to set foot in the Mead Road PRB Estate.

Article continues after advertisement

Each of the 45, is to nominate a residential address and reside there until the end of the proceedings.

They are to report to a police station near to their residential address any time between 8am and 6pm every Wednesday and Friday.

The court is currently cross-checking each of the accused’s sureties before releasing them from the Fiji Police Academy where they were remanded since Friday, October 8th.

The 45 accused are Sekove Serukalou, Maciu Tamani, Nimilote Qovu, John Shackley, Lenaitasi Kasa, Siteri Tabu, Isoa Vavala, Carl Ligairi, Timoci Ravudi, Eroni Seru, Semi Navonu, Mark Wayne Qaqanilawa, Rupeni Savu, Josua Qaqanivalu, Loroisio Salaba, Joseva Edward, Anare Sawailau, Anare Mualevu, Lino Faitala, Semi Davui, Vilikesa Ranatora, Nepote Cama, Peni Waqa, Rusiate Togatogarua, Kitione Rawalai, Peni Rokotavaga, Sailasa Leqeti, Jalesi Radrodro, Savenaca Koro, Taniela Kepa, Timoci Vakarewa, Samuela Ledua, Micheal Fifita, Netani Tokalauvere, Mosese Mamafainoa(real name-Saula Draunivesi), Sunia Radrodro, Jeremaia Ubitau, Apitalala Raikuna, Maikeli Rokoua, Kafomika Foumanu, Ilisoni Tawake, Josaia Ratumaitavuki, Sairusi Matia, Sakeasi Rosakuwai and Joeli Taura.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.