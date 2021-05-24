Nabua brawlers bailed

The forty-five men charged for their alleged involvement in a brawl in Nabua last Monday, have been granted bail under strict conditions.

Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili granted bail to each of them with $500 non-cash with two suitable sureties.

They are also not allowed to set foot in the Mead Road PRB Estate.

Each of the 45, is to nominate a residential address and reside there until the end of the proceedings.

They are to report to a police station near to their residential address any time between 8am and 6pm every Wednesday and Friday.

The court is currently cross-checking each of the accused’s sureties before releasing them from the Fiji Police Academy where they were remanded since Friday, October 8th.



The 45 accused are Sekove Serukalou, Maciu Tamani, Nimilote Qovu, John Shackley, Lenaitasi Kasa, Siteri Tabu, Isoa Vavala, Carl Ligairi, Timoci Ravudi, Eroni Seru, Semi Navonu, Mark Wayne Qaqanilawa, Rupeni Savu, Josua Qaqanivalu, Loroisio Salaba, Joseva Edward, Anare Sawailau, Anare Mualevu, Lino Faitala, Semi Davui, Vilikesa Ranatora, Nepote Cama, Peni Waqa, Rusiate Togatogarua, Kitione Rawalai, Peni Rokotavaga, Sailasa Leqeti, Jalesi Radrodro, Savenaca Koro, Taniela Kepa, Timoci Vakarewa, Samuela Ledua, Micheal Fifita, Netani Tokalauvere, Mosese Mamafainoa(real name-Saula Draunivesi), Sunia Radrodro, Jeremaia Ubitau, Apitalala Raikuna, Maikeli Rokoua, Kafomika Foumanu, Ilisoni Tawake, Josaia Ratumaitavuki, Sairusi Matia, Sakeasi Rosakuwai and Joeli Taura.