Murder accused claims his wife died of an alleged drug overdose

Congo national Kiala Henri Lusaka has claimed that his wife, Jennfier Anne Downes died of an alleged drug overdose.

This was revealed in the video of Lusaka’s caution interview shown in Suva High Court today.

During review of the video recording of the caution interview, the police read a statement to the accused from the father of the deceased, Christopher Downes.

It was heard that Lusaka sent him photos and videos of Jennifer Downes lying in a bedroom with bruises on her face and coins placed over her eyes.

When questioned why Lusaka sent the pictures and videos, he claimed that he wanted to show his former father-in-law that his daughter was allegedly overdosed on cocaine.

During the interview, police read the post mortem report to the accused.

It stated the cause of death to be as asphyxiation due to strangulation.

Lusaka was quick to defend himself saying he would never kill his wife.

The 39-year-old man is charged with one count of murder for allegedly killing his Australian wife in July 2019 at their rented home on Service Street in Suva.

The murder trial continues in the High Court tomorrow.