MP’s trial to begin today

Opposition Member of Parliament, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua. [File Photo]

Opposition Member of Parliament Ratu Suliano Matanitobua’s trial is scheduled to commence this morning in the Anti-Corruption court.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage will first hear a recusal application that was filed by Matanitobua’s counsel, Filimoni Vosarogo.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party MP is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Namosi village, Namosi, and allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

FICAC counsel Rashmi Aslam had indicated that they will make an amendment to the particulars of the second charge.

The matter will be called in the Suva High Court.