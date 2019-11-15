Man faces murder charge in infant’s death

A man in his 20s will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with allegedly causing the death of a two-year-old boy.

Police say the matter came to light after the child passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on the 15th of February.

A post mortem was conducted and it was discovered that the child died of severe internal injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigators at the Totogo Police Station classified the case as murder.

The suspect who is a family friend had allegedly looked after the child on the day he fell ill.

The child’s parents took him to the Valelevu Health Center and he was transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where he was admitted for a while until he passed away.

The accused faces one count of murder.