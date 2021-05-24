Home

Court

Man charged for forgery remanded

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 14, 2021 12:07 pm

A 50-year-old businessman charged with 23 counts of forgery has been remanded in custody by the Nadi Magistrates court.

Rohit Prasad Trivedi, a self-employed man of Malolo island in Nadi is also charged with one count of possession of illegal documents.

He is alleged to have received a consignment containing forged travel documents.

He was arrested last week following a joint operation conducted by Police, Fiji Revenue and Customs Services and the Fiji Immigration Department.

Further investigation conducted at his residence resulted in the alleged discovery of more forged documents.

He has been remanded at the Natabua Corrections Centre.

The case has been adjourned to the 27th of this month.

