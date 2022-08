Congo national, Kiala Henri Lusaka in court today.

Congo national, Kiala Henri Lusaka has been found guilty of one count of murder.

The 39-year-old killed his 44-year-old wife, Jennifer Anne Downes, an Australian national.

The incident occurred on July 23rd, 2019, at their rented home in Service Street, Suva.

