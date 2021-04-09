Lusaka did not care about murder investigation

The caution interview of Congo national Kiala Henri Lusaka revealed that he did not care about the interview, court proceedings or its outcome.

The video recording of the interview was played in the High Court today as the alleged murder trial continued.

In the video, Lusaka is seen and heard telling police that he did not care about anything that was going on at the time.

Lusaka also alleges that he had emails from his former father-in-law purportedly making arrangements to take the deceased Jennifer Downes and their children back to Australia without Lusaka.

When questioned repeatedly about his whereabouts on the night of the 22nd July, 2019, Lusaka said he was at home with his wife and kids.

He was then asked to be more specific about his location in the house, however the accused then threatened to stop the caution interview if “stupid questions continued to be asked”.

39-year-old Lusaka is charged with one count of murder for allegedly killing his Australian wife in July 2019.

The alleged incident occurred at their rented home in Service Street, Suva.

The High Court is still reviewing the caution interview.