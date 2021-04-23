Home

Lifeless pictures of Downes sent to her father

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 23, 2021 12:39 pm

Congo national Henri Lusaka who is on trial for alleged murder sent pictures of lifeless Jennifer Anne Downes to her father in Australia.

This was revealed in the Suva High court as 39-year-old Lusaka’s trial continued today.

Lusaka allegedly murdered his 44-year-old wife, Jennifer Anne Downes, in July 2019 at their rented home on Service Street in Suva.

The victim’s father Christopher Downes is currently giving evidence through skype from Australia.

Downes said he started receiving several calls, messages, and photographs from Lusaka days before alleged murder.

He said after a while he stopped answering Lusaka’s calls as he felt incapable of having a sensible conversation with the accused.

Downes testified that on 23rd July 2019, at around 11 am (Fiji Time) he allegedly received pictures of his lifeless daughter through Facebook.

Downes who couldn’t hold back his emotions said he called a Police station in Suva however he did not receive a response. He then called one of his daughter’s colleagues who informed the Head of the UN Food Program about the alleged incident.

He said the next day his family arrived in Fiji and were able to view Jennifer’s body at the morgue in Suva.

The trial continues.

