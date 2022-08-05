Life in jail for Arvind

A man who brutally murdered a 35-year-old woman in Lami two years ago has been sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment.

Arvind Chand Rai was convicted of one count of murder and one count of arson.

The 47-year-old has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for arson.

Article continues after advertisement

Rai murdered Fai Yen Chan in July 2020.

After killing Chan,Rai also set their house on fire.

The woman was found unconscious by firefighters who were responding to a report of a fire at the victim’s home.

Rai will have to serve a minimum sentence of 28 years imprisonment before a pardon may be considered.

The sentence will be served concurrently.