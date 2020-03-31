Legal consultant charged with malicious act for social media post

A Legal Consultant has been charged after she allegedly posted a comment on social media.

She claimed Police were responsible for the death of a remand prisoner after he was kept in custody at the Lautoka Police Station.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the accused claimed through a Facebook comment that Police were suppressing the fact that the victim fell ill while in custody at the Lautoka Police Station although it had been clarified that the victim was a remand prisoner at the Lautoka Corrections Office at the time of his death.

Article continues after advertisement

She has been charged with one count of Malicious Act Contrary to Section 15 (a) of the Public Order Act 1969 and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19