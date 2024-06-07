Lautoka man charged for alleged fraud

A 43-year-old man from Saweni, Lautoka has been charged by the Fiji Police Mpaisa Task force for allegedly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

In the first case, the victim had contacted the accused on a number purporting to be a contact for a person dealing with goods being sold as part of a clearance sale.

Following a phone conversation, the victim sent $360 to the accused during the month of September 2023, to secure the goods and after receiving the transfer, the accused withdrew the money and used it.

The victim later lodged a report at the Nausori Police Station.

While in the second case, the accused allegedly dishonestly obtained $200 from a member of the public after advising him that he was calling from a supermarket that was holding a clearance sale.

The accused asked for a deposit for the selected goods, which was facilitated by the victim and after receiving the money, the accused switched off his phone and the matter was reported at the Rakiraki Police Station.

The accused has been charged and will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.