Lautoka lawyer to be sentenced today

Lautoka-based Human Rights lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh will be sentenced this afternoon.

Singh has been convicted of contempt of court following a committal proceeding filed against him.

The committal proceedings was filed after Singh failed to comply with the orders of the High Court as he was ordered to pay damages in defamation to the Prime Minister and the Attorney-General.

In 2020, the court found that Singh posted an unsubstantiated article titled “Regime Dirty Politics” on his Facebook page.

Singh made unsubstantiated allegations on social media about them and the May 2000 coup.