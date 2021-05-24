Home

Lami man charged for malicious act

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 19, 2021 9:38 am
A 49-year-old man will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegations of Malicious Act.

The man from Nadomumai settlement in Lami is charged with five counts of Malicious Act.

Its alleged he broadcasted live videos condemning the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s also alleged that he maliciously spread false news against the Government, religious and traditional leaders including members of the disciplined forces.

The accused allegedly posted five live videos last month.

