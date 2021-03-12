Kadavu man gets life imprisonment for raping a child

The time has come to impose the maximum sentence available in law to protect children from sexual assault.

Suva High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo emphasized this while sentencing a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his cousin-sister’s granddaughter.

The man was found guilty of one count of rape.

Article continues after advertisement

The court heard that on July 12th, 2019, the man raped an 8-year-old at a village in Kadavu.

She was on her way to school at around 6.30 am and while walking through the trees, the man suddenly went to her, put a white sack over her head and hit her left temple with a stone and as a result, she lost her consciousness.

The man carried her to a bush and raped her, she put on her school uniform and went to school.

She arrived at the school at 8.30 am and after school informed her mother about the incident.

Justice Temo said that it was customary for elders to look after and care for the young in a village setting.

The High Court Judge said the extreme violence used in executing the crime by the offender was uncalled for and he had to be punished accordingly.

Justice Temo has imposed a non-parole period of 20-years.