Juvenile further remanded

A juvenile has been ordered by magistrate Deepika Prakash to be remanded in custody he was produced in the Suva Magistrates Court for a case of absconding bail.

The boy had been released on bail after he was charged with a count of aggravated burglary.

He was arrested from his house in Jittu Street in Nabua.

Article continues after advertisement

Magistrate Prakash has asked for him to apply for fresh bail in the next call which is the 28th of April.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19