Juvenile further remanded

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
April 20, 2020 7:13 am
A juvenile has been ordered by magistrate Deepika Prakash to be remanded in custody. [Source: vanguardngr]

A juvenile has been ordered by magistrate Deepika Prakash to be remanded in custody he was produced in the Suva Magistrates Court for a case of absconding bail.

The boy had been released on bail after he was charged with a count of aggravated burglary.

He was arrested from his house in Jittu Street in Nabua.

Magistrate Prakash has asked for him to apply for fresh bail in the next call which is the 28th of April.

