Judgment on Freesoul moved to end of month

The judgment on the case against Freesoul Real Estate Development Limited has been pushed to the end of the month.

Freesoul is charged with two counts of undertaking unauthorized developments and one count of failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

It’s alleged the developer carried out work on dry land at Wacia on Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report between 2017 and 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

The judgment was to take place today, but the presiding Magistrate has been busy with work in the Western Division.

Both the state and the defense have filed their written submissions.

The matter has been adjourned to the 30th of this month.