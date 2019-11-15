Judge tells alleged murderer to stop pretending

The Suva High Court this morning confronted the defence in the case of a man who is alleged to have murdered his wife.

The court stated that the accused cannot pretend that he is not aware of the charges.

It is alleged that Josevata Koroi stabbed his 28-year-old wife to death in Naqara, Naitasiri on the 1st of May, following a heated argument.

This morning as his charges were being read the defense stood up and asked if his client could take a plea on the lesser count of manslaughter.

The High Court Judge then said that Koroi needs to take his plea on the murder charge first.

Koroi has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

The prosecution will now outline the case theory and have to come up with evidence to support their theory.

Koroi’s bail was denied as the prosecution asked for seven days to respond to the application.

The pre-trial date has been set for the 17th of next month.