Infamous Jone Vakarisi back in remand

Infamous Jone Vakarisi who was handed a suspended sentence just last month for attacking police officers is now back in court on fresh charges.

Vakarisi is now charged with three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of act with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, breach of bail conditions, and breach of a suspended sentence.

It is alleged he assaulted his wife just a week after being handed a suspended sentence.

The prosecution filed disclosures in court today.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High court.

Vakarisi informed the court that he will seek legal aid representation.

He has been ordered to file a formal bail application.

The matter has been adjourned to the 19th of June.