Ho’s application for recusal refused

Justin Ho. [File Photo]

The Lautoka High Court has refused an application for recusal by former national squash representative Justin Ho.

The High Court Judge delivered the ruling this morning.

This matter is in relation to the 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine case.

He has made allegations that he was treated unfairly in a bail matter,

The High Court Judge stated that the accused can make number of application but the Court was entitled to refuse the application if it saw the grounds as frivolous. .

The matter has been adjourned until next Tuesday.

