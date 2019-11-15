High Court quashed 49 cases of COVID-19 breaches

Forty-nine people charged for breaching COVID-19 restrictions had their case quashed and set aside by the Suva High Court.

Another two people had appealed the charges laid against them.

The matter was called before Judge Salesi Temo.

Judge Temo said the forty-nine people were produced in the Magistrate Court last month and were told by the magistrate to pay a fine.

He said most of the people told to pay their fines are unemployed and will not be able to pay it.

He said the sentence laid against them was cruel, inhumane, degrading, and severe treatment.

He said these cases clearly demonstrate the non-attendance to the constitutional demands of section 11 (1) of the Bill of Rights of the 2013 Fiji constitution.

He said the magistrates are to re-sentence the accused, after taking on board what is regarded in this judgment.

He said the magistrates are to re-organize a new sentence date.