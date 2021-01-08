Former WAF employee to serve a concurrent sentence

A former land acquisition officer with the Water Authority of Fiji, Laisiasa Valesu was handed another sentence yesterday.

Valesu who is currently serving six years imprisonment will now have another three years and four months to serve concurrently with his current term.

He was sentenced in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Valesu was charged with one count each of abuse of office, forgery, and obtaining a financial advantage of $13, 348 in 2016.

The former WAF Officer enabled the processing of false payments using falsified documents which allowed him to obtain the above mentioned monetary advantage under the Painapiu Sewerage Projects.

Last year, Valesu was sentenced by the Suva High Court for causing a loss of over three hundred thousand dollars for an offense he committed between June 2013 and May 2016.

He had the processed false payments for Crop and Land Compensation for the Muanikau 5G Project and Nabukalou Project using forged Crop Compensation forms and Easement Agreements.