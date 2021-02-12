Home

Former senior executive maintains not-guilty plea

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 15, 2021 2:53 pm

The former senior executive of a publicly listed company has maintained his not guilty plea as his trial begins in the Magistrates Court.

The trial is being called in a closed court.

The man faces three counts of indecent assault.

Article continues after advertisement

Two former workers of the company have alleged that the former senior executive had indecently assaulted them.

The alleged incidents happened in 2019.

It was earlier heard in court that the Prosecution and Defence filed for name suppression for both complainants and the accused.

The trial continues.

 

