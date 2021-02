Former Fiji TV Sales Executive convicted

A former sales executive of Fiji TV who stole more than $11,000 pleaded guilty to his charges in the Suva Magistrates court today.

Jone Silaira was convicted of 16 counts of obtaining financial advantage and one count of causing a loss.

The court heard that he obtained financial advantage and caused a loss of over $11,000 to Fiji TV last year.

He was released on $1000 bail and ordered not to re-offend.

Silaira will be sentenced this Friday.