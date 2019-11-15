Former civil servant and company manager plead not guilty

Home

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 22, 2020 4:38 pm

A former employee of the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and a company director have pleaded not guilty to corruption-related charges.

The duo appeared in the Labasa Magistrate Court facing a joint charge of conspiracy to fraud – causing a loss and one count each of obtaining a financial advantage.

Dinesh Dayal and Rajeshwar Prasad are alleged to have caused a loss of $6,000 to the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development in 2015 by making a false payment to Northern Timber and Hardware Limited for the supply of materials for a water project without the materials being delivered.

It is alleged that the actions of the duo led to the company obtaining a financial advantage of $6,000.

The two were charged in August last year by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

The case has been adjourned to February 4th.

