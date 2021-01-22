Father sentenced for raping daughter

After 15 long years, a Tavua man who raped his biological daughter on three occasions was sentenced last Friday.

The man was sentenced in the Lautoka High Court to 15-years and 4-months imprisonment.

The first incident took place in 2005 after the man forced the victim to watched pornography with him and later took her to the bedroom at raped her.

At the time the victim was only 11-years-old.

The very next day he committed the same crime again by taking the victim from her mother’s room to another room.

In November 2006, the 59-year-old man raped his daughter again.

The victim opened up about the incidences to a friend during a school counseling program.

The victim’s school teacher was informed and the matter was reported to the police.

During the sentencing, the Judge told the culprit, that rape is not only a physical act, it destroys the very soul of the victim.

He also stated that it brings about a sense of hopelessness and anxiety which cannot be measured or repaired by anyone.

He told the accused that he scarred the life of his daughter forever by committing this offence instead of protecting and taking care of her.

A non-parole period of 13 years was set.