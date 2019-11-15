Father gets life imprisonment for killing baby

Former soldier Tevita Kunawave has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

The 26-year-old was convicted of killing his four-month-old baby last year.

The incident happened in Nabua, Suva when Kunawave threw a concrete block at his wife which instead hit their child.

During the sentence hearing, Kunawave sought the Court’s forgiveness.

He also sought forgiveness from his wife for the pain and loss he has caused the family.

He also admitted that he was abusive towards his wife.

In his mitigation, the defense said he also feels the pain of losing his youngest daughter and will spend the rest of his life with that knowledge.

He will serve 14 years behind bars before a release may be considered.