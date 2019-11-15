Father facing murder charges takes stand

A father alleged to have murdered his four-month-old daughter in Nabua last year testified that his wife had blamed him for all that had happened.

Tevita Kunawave charged with one count of murder gave evidence in the Suva High court today.

He is alleged to have caused the death of his four-month-old daughter by throwing a concrete block at his wife which hit the child.

Article continues after advertisement

Kunawave who is a military officer testified that a day before the alleged incident he went for a haircut but ended up drinking with a friend who had just returned from Sinai.

He said they continued drinking until the next day and when he eventually returned home, his wife asked for his phone.

The accused told the court that after a while his wife asked about his phone again enquiring about a picture of a woman.

Kunawave claimed she poured a bucket of water on him and locked him outside.

The accused testified that he swore at his wife and tried to get into the house. He said he picked up a cement block and threw it at the window.

Kunawave told the court that he then heard his wife shouting as she rushed outside with the baby in her arms.

He said rushed over and saw swelling at the back of his daughter’s head, and immediately asked for forgiveness.

Kunawave said his wife blamed him for creating all the problems.