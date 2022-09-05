Farmer to front court for alleged murder

[File Photo]

A 44-year-old farmer who allegedly assaulted a man who later passed away at the Labasa Hospital has been charged with one count of murder.

He will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

The victim also believed to be in his 40s passed away last Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Police, the victim was heavily intoxicated and found outside a Labasa nightclub.

He was escorted home by officers.

The victim developed breathing difficulties and was taken to the Labasa Hospital by a family member.

He passed away a few minutes after.