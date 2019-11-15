Facebook commentator remanded

Former Computer Science teacher and Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court in the last hour.

Kumar is charged with six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that between July and October he insulted the modesty of

National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on his public Facebook page namely ‘Kishore Kumar Publication’ saying that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in Fiji.

It is also alleged that on 3rd August he posted a live video saying that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in parliament.

He also allegedly posted another video saying the NFP MP is a porn lover and that’s why she made a porn video.

Police prosecution today made two applications including the issue of jurisdiction.

The prosecutor said that two of the videos were posted from Nabua and Valelevu however the location from which four other videos were uploaded is not known.

He also made an application for Kumar to undergo psychiatric assessment due to the comments made by him.

Defense however said that his client is mentally fit and doesn’t need to go through psychological evaluation.

The Magistrate asked Kumar whether he was a Saint Giles patient to which the accused replied in the negative.

Prosecution objected to bail and defense has been told to file proper bail application with a ruling on Thursday.