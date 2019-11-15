Eight appeared in court for alleged procurement scam

Eight people allegedly involved in a procurement scam involving close to $400, 000 appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates court today.

The eight include two former employees of Nasinu Town council while the others are company directors and managers.

Pauliasi Bainivalu, Eliki Bula, Razia Bibi, Vicky Kumar, Shiu Raman, Rimal Chand and Ranjani Kumar are facing separate charges.

Article continues after advertisement

The eight are charged with bribery, conspiracy to defraud, and aiding and abetting.

The eight have been released on $5000 bail bond.

They have been ordered to report to their nearest police station twice a week.

The matter has been adjourned to 23rd June.