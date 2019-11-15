Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Court

Eight appeared in court for alleged procurement scam

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 20, 2020 12:38 pm
Eight people allegedly involved in a procurement scam involving close to $400, 000 appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates court today.

Eight people allegedly involved in a procurement scam involving close to $400, 000 appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates court today.

The eight include two former employees of Nasinu Town council while the others are company directors and managers.

Pauliasi Bainivalu, Eliki Bula, Razia Bibi, Vicky Kumar, Shiu Raman, Rimal Chand and Ranjani Kumar are facing separate charges.

Article continues after advertisement

The eight are charged with bribery, conspiracy to defraud, and aiding and abetting.

The eight have been released on $5000 bail bond.

They have been ordered to report to their nearest police station twice a week.

The matter has been adjourned to 23rd June.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.