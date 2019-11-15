Home

Drugs exhibit goes missing, Nolle Prosequi filed

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 8, 2020 12:38 pm
Fredrick Epeli and Justin Ho. [File Photo]

A Nolle Prosequi has been filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to a drug case after the evidence went missing from the Namaka Police station.

Justin Ho and Fredrick Epeli were charged with one count of attempted unlawful exportation of illicit drugs

It was alleged that on 23 December 2018, without lawful authority, they attempted to export 2015.7 grams of cocaine to Sydney, Australia

The DPP filed a nolle prosequi this morning at the Lautoka High Court to discontinue the proceedings after the drugs exhibit was found to be missing from the Namaka Police Station.

The Police have been advised and are conducting an investigation

