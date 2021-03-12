Drug smuggling convict’s wife applies for Legal Aid

The wife of drug smuggling convict Yvette Nikolic has applied to the Legal Aid Commission to represent her as the State appeals her acquittal.

Nikolic and her husband John were jointly charged with two counts each of importing an illicit drug with two alternative counts of possessing an illicit drug.

Yvette was acquitted and later left for Australia.

The Director of Public Prosecutions appealed, and the matter was called in the Appeals Court this morning.

The Court was ready to schedule hearing dates today however Legal Aid lawyer informed the court that Nikolic has applied for assistance through their online forum.

The Legal Aid lawyer asked for 14 days to assess the application and the matter has been adjourned to April 1st.

Yvette’s husband John Nikolic was found guilty and convicted of two counts of importing an illicit drug and being in possession of arms and ammunition without holding an arms license in 2019.

The 45-year-old imported cocaine and methamphetamine worth an estimated $30 million, and also had two pistols, and 112 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

The items were discovered in his luxury yacht ‘Shenanigans’ at Port Denarau Marina in Nadi in 2018.