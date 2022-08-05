Dr Lal’s trial expected to continue next year

[File Photo]

Former Chief Executive of Pacific TAFE, Dr Hasmukh Lal’s trial has been adjourned to November for mention.

The trial entered its fourth day yesterday with the defense finishing off their cross-examination.

The matter will be called on the 30th of November to fix a trial date and to complete the trial.

It is understood the Judge’s diary is full for this year.

Both counsels are expected to call in eleven witnesses during the course of the trial.

Dr. Lal has taken USP to court after he was terminated for alleged plagiarism in May 2020.