Defense to challenge caution interview in Dakai case

The defense lawyer for 22-year-old Fabiano Dakai has indicated that they might be challenging the caution interview.

He is charged with one count of murder.

Dakai allegedly murdered a 34-year-old security guard Timoci Dogai in Waidradra, Navua in 2019.

Dakai has undergone three psychiatric evaluations as he was displaying symptoms of mental illness

His lawyer informed the court that Dakai was arrested on 25th February 2019 and that he was medically examined two days later.

The defense said that by that time her client was concluding the caution interview.

The matter has been adjourned to 19th of April.