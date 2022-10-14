Court denies applications to stay proceedings

The Suva High Court has refused two more applications filed by Suva lawyer Richard Naidu.

This two applications are in relation to leave to appeal from the interlocutory decisions handed down last month including an application to call Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum for cross-examination.

Their application to stay the proceedings pending appeals has also been refused by the High Court.

Naidu has been ordered to pay Attorney General $3000 for the cost of the proceedings, which is to be within seven days.

The High Court Judge refused the applications stating that the interlocutory decisions involved no issues warranting determination by the Fiji Court of Appeal in any broader public interest than that of the parties.

The Judge also said that the interlocutory decisions involved no difficult questions of law.

He also said that the interlocutory decisions and the effect of the orders did not determine any substantive rights of either party of the substantive proceedings.

The High Court Judge further added that the interlocutory proceedings have already consumed time and significant costs and to allow the intended appeal to proceed would be to permit the parties to continue to incur additional costs which are disproportionate to the importance and complexity of the subject matter in issue.