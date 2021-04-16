Child note found at alleged murder scene

A handwritten note that read “Daddy has poisoned Mummy” was allegedly discovered by a former United Nations regional security advisor.

It was found on the day Henry Kiala Lusaka allegedly murdered his wife.

Lusaka is on trial for the death of his wife Jennifer Downes at their rented home in Service Street, Suva on 23rd July 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

Former UN Regional Security Advisor, Charles O’Hanlon testified Lusaka was highly agitated, aggressive and alert when they approached the residence on the day of the incident.

O’Hanlon told court that Lusaka did not open the door to him and the officers, even after several warnings.

When asked about the whereabouts of Downes, Lusaka who was allegedly holding a knife and whiskey bottle replied that she was busy and could not come to the door.

The court also heard there was no hope of accessing the house by other means as the windows and doors were securely locked.

O’Hanlon testified that officers were able to get inside with the help of the eldest child who handed him a bunch of keys after Lusaka allegedly ran down the hallway and hid in his bedroom.

The former UN security advisor testified that he feared for the children as they looked frightened.

He also told the court that they forced their way into the bedroom and found Jennifer Downes lying on the ground unresponsive.

It was heard the bedroom looked disturbed as clothes were scattered everywhere as if there was a fight.

The trial continues in the High Court.